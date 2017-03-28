Dell EMC’s Cameron Chehreh: Modernizing Govt Tech Act Seeks to Help Agencies Fund IT Upgrades

Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer at Dell EMC’s federal business, has said he would support the Modernizing Government Technology Act introduced by Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) because the bill aims to provide agency executives access to capital needed to fund information technology modernization efforts.
Chehreh told MeriTalk in a Data Center Brainstorm interview held Thursday in Washington that Congress should provide agencies leeway on how to spend their IT modernization funds.
“If an IT director wants to spend a fund, let’s say, on a converged piece of infrastructure versus something else and it’s within the budgetary constraints, it’s in the proper confinement as far as money, they should be afforded and empowered the opportunity to do that,” he added.
He mentioned some of the needs of federal agencies such as education about technology platforms, “access to modern skill sets” and the need to re-evaluate business methods that aim to support IT processes and missions.
Chehreh also noted that modernization efforts in government IT systems and data center optimization and update programs “are completely interlinked.”
