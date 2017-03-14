The General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a request for information that seeks to identify GSA Alliant Small Business governmentwide acquisition contract holders that have potential to provide continuous diagnostics and mitigation support, Federal News Radio reported Monday.
Jason Miller writes the release of the RFI comes as the CDM program’s initial $6 billion blanket purchase agreement issued in 2013 approaches expiration in August 2018.
GSA wants companies to offer information on CDM services across seven areas that include operation and maintenance of existing CDM platforms, integration of the agency-level CDM dashboard and development of CDM sensor and tools designed for use in data reporting to the dashboard.
GSA and DHS also want data on how to integrate CDM with cloud computing and mobile services and will accept responses to the RFI through March 16, Miller reported.
The two agencies also plan to release a second RFI that would seek information on products that could be included in the cyber special item number for GSA Schedule 70, an industry source told the publication.
“The reality is Schedule 70’s cyber SIN is the future for CDM so they want to strengthen the SIN,” the source added.
DHS, GSA Seek Info on Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation Support Sources
The General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a request for information that seeks to identify GSA Alliant Small Business governmentwide acquisition contract holders that have potential to provide continuous diagnostics and mitigation support, Federal News Radio reported Monday.
Jason Miller writes the release of the RFI comes as the CDM program’s initial $6 billion blanket purchase agreement issued in 2013 approaches expiration in August 2018.
GSA wants companies to offer information on CDM services across seven areas that include operation and maintenance of existing CDM platforms, integration of the agency-level CDM dashboard and development of CDM sensor and tools designed for use in data reporting to the dashboard.
GSA and DHS also want data on how to integrate CDM with cloud computing and mobile services and will accept responses to the RFI through March 16, Miller reported.
The two agencies also plan to release a second RFI that would seek information on products that could be included in the cyber special item number for GSA Schedule 70, an industry source told the publication.
“The reality is Schedule 70’s cyber SIN is the future for CDM so they want to strengthen the SIN,” the source added.