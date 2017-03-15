DHS Requests Info on Data Center Support Services Sources

The Department of Homeland Security has begun to seek information on potential industry sources that can provide data center support services for the Customs and Border Protection’s office of information technology.
CBP said a FedBizOpps notice published Friday the request for information for DCSS is in line with the agency’s plan to release a draft request for proposals by March 30.
Contractors would be required to develop service levels as well as provide a Quality Assurance Surveillance Plan and Quality Control Plan, according to the draft performance work summary.
The DCSS program has performance requirements across 12 task areas that include IT program management, enterprise operations center support, local area network support, general servers and virtualization, storage management and database services.
The initiative also covers cloud hosting services and business continuity planning as optional tasks.
Responses to the RFI are due March 17, according to the notice.
