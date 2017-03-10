DHS Seeks Counter-UAS Platforms for Tech Assessment Program

The Department of Homeland Security has kicked off a search for developers of counter unmanned aerial systems technologies to participate in technology assessments.
DHS released a sources sought notice on FedBizOpps in efforts to engage industry, academia and government organizations to take part in the 2017 Technical Assessment of Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Technologies in Cities program, the department said Wednesday.
Selected C-UAS systems will be evaluated in an operationally relevant environment as part of TACTIC.
The first part of the program will involve a familiarization assessment where developers can test their C-UAS platforms under urban conditions and the second phase will include an evaluation to quantify C-UAS system performance, DHS noted.
Anh Duong, a program executive officer at DHS’ science and technology directorate, said the technology assessments will support the department’s commitment to provide technical guidance on UAS technologies.
DHS noted findings from TACTIC will help efforts to develop and validate modeling and simulation tools as well as provide best practices and strategies to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
Interested participants should offer platforms that can detect, identify and track small UAS and/or ground control stations.
DHS will accept applications through March 24.
