The Defense Department‘s Joint Interoperability Test Command has tested the interoperability and information assurance capacity of Unify‘s carrier-grade enterprise communication system.
Unify said Tuesday its OpenScape Voice platform is designed to comply with DoD’s Assured Services Session Initiation Protocol and cybersecurity requirements.
The Defense Information Systems Agency recommended that DoD include the OpenScape Voice offering on the department’s approved products list that helps various components acquire and operate systems over DoD network infrastructures, the company noted.
“JITC testing is important to Unify, since we remain committed to delivering products that meet the Department of Defense’s most stringent requirements to all our public sector customers, as well as those enterprises that require the highest standard of security and interoperability,” said Matt Thomas, chief operating officer of North America sales at Unify.
“We recognize the demand for JITC-tested solutions and the reassurance it can provide to government and private sector customers around the world, and are pleased to have OpenScape Voice included as an approved communications product.”
Unify is a subsidiary of Atos and offers internet protocol voice, web collaboration, video conferencing, mobility and advanced messaging services intended to support clients’ business processes and infrastructure.
DoD Tests Info Assurance Capacity of Unify’s Enterprise Comm Platform
The Defense Department‘s Joint Interoperability Test Command has tested the interoperability and information assurance capacity of Unify‘s carrier-grade enterprise communication system.
Unify said Tuesday its OpenScape Voice platform is designed to comply with DoD’s Assured Services Session Initiation Protocol and cybersecurity requirements.
The Defense Information Systems Agency recommended that DoD include the OpenScape Voice offering on the department’s approved products list that helps various components acquire and operate systems over DoD network infrastructures, the company noted.
“JITC testing is important to Unify, since we remain committed to delivering products that meet the Department of Defense’s most stringent requirements to all our public sector customers, as well as those enterprises that require the highest standard of security and interoperability,” said Matt Thomas, chief operating officer of North America sales at Unify.
“We recognize the demand for JITC-tested solutions and the reassurance it can provide to government and private sector customers around the world, and are pleased to have OpenScape Voice included as an approved communications product.”
Unify is a subsidiary of Atos and offers internet protocol voice, web collaboration, video conferencing, mobility and advanced messaging services intended to support clients’ business processes and infrastructure.