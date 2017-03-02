Drone Aviation Installs ISR Equipment on DoD’s Tactical Airship Platform

Drone Aviation has integrated government-furnished intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment onto a company-built tactical airship platform as part of a $346,000 contract from the Defense Department.
The company said Wednesday it added communications and optical sensor systems to the Winch Aerostat Small Platform in an effort to increase the platform’s flexibility to perform missions and address ISR support requirements.
WASP is also equipped with updated data network range and voice extension payloads that uses proprietary architecture and encryption technology.
“Today’s military and security forces are increasingly demanding persistent, mobile, small footprint tactical solutions that can do more without high acquisition costs and significant contractor logistical support, requirements,” said Bruce Hardy, vice president of sales at Drone Aviation.
Hardy added the platform also works to support mobile operations and military missions.
U.S. Army-owned WASPs have participated in soldier trainings, DoD exercises and customer operations over the past four years, Drone Aviation noted.
WASP currently serves as DoD’s mobile, tactical aerial system for various ISR mission applications.
