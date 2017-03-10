Esri is poised to sign an enterprise agreement with an Energy Department-funded laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to provide some federal research and development projects access to the company’s geographic information system.
DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory can leverage a full set of ArcGIS-based spatial analysis tools and add licenses on an as-needed basis as part of the agreement with Esri, the company said Thursday.
Budhendra Bhaduri, head of ORNL’s geographic information science and technology group, said that spatial analysis applications will help the lab to provide support to federal agencies such as DOE and the departments of Homeland Security and Defense.
“Esri is very happy to support ORNL’s mission of providing advanced analytical services for federal agencies,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president.
A joint venture between Battelle and the University of Tennessee manages ORNL for the office of science at DOE.
Esri to Offer DOE Lab Access to Spatial Analysis Tools via Enterprise Agreement
Esri is poised to sign an enterprise agreement with an Energy Department-funded laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to provide some federal research and development projects access to the company’s geographic information system.
DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory can leverage a full set of ArcGIS-based spatial analysis tools and add licenses on an as-needed basis as part of the agreement with Esri, the company said Thursday.
Budhendra Bhaduri, head of ORNL’s geographic information science and technology group, said that spatial analysis applications will help the lab to provide support to federal agencies such as DOE and the departments of Homeland Security and Defense.
“Esri is very happy to support ORNL’s mission of providing advanced analytical services for federal agencies,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president.
A joint venture between Battelle and the University of Tennessee manages ORNL for the office of science at DOE.