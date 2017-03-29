Esterline has received a contract from BAE Systems to deliver visual systems for the U.K. air force’s Eurofighter Typhoon simulators.
BAE said Tuesday Esterline is scheduled to deliver two TREALITY SEER display systems for Eurofighter Typhoon simulator facilities at Royal Air Force Lossiemouth in Scotland by the end of the year.
The visual systems will support the training of RAF pilots for operational deployments across the world, BAE added.
Esterline previously secured a contract to provide simulation equipment for Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft and Hawk fast jet trainers.
BAE supports the U.K. government’s plan to offer the Eurofighter Typhoon as a multirole combat aircraft to Belgium’s Air Combat Capability program.
Esterline to Supply Visual Systems for UK Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon Simulators
Esterline has received a contract from BAE Systems to deliver visual systems for the U.K. air force’s Eurofighter Typhoon simulators.
BAE said Tuesday Esterline is scheduled to deliver two TREALITY SEER display systems for Eurofighter Typhoon simulator facilities at Royal Air Force Lossiemouth in Scotland by the end of the year.
The visual systems will support the training of RAF pilots for operational deployments across the world, BAE added.
Esterline previously secured a contract to provide simulation equipment for Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft and Hawk fast jet trainers.
BAE supports the U.K. government’s plan to offer the Eurofighter Typhoon as a multirole combat aircraft to Belgium’s Air Combat Capability program.