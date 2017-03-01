Exostar Updates Enterprise Collaboration Tool for Govt Security Standard Compliance

Exostar has updated its multi-tenant enterprise collaboration platform to comply with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s security controls and Defense Department‘s cybersecurity directives.
The company said Tuesday its collaboration technology offering is a software-as-a-service platform designed to help defense companies, subcontractors and suppliers share files that contain covered defense information with other organizations in accordance with NIST’s special publication 800-171 standard and DoD’s requirements for network and local access.
NIST SP 800-171 is part of DoD’s Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement 252.204-7012 provision that details how contractors and their supply chains should protect CDI from potential cyber attacks.
“The DFARS provision and NIST SP 800-171 standard reflect the need for protection to extend beyond systems and networks to local devices such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and USBs,” said Doug Russell, vice president of business solutions at Exostar.
Exostar’s collaboration platform has a multi-factor authentication function, digital rights management tool and online single sign-on access and is hosted in data centers in the U.S. and the U.K.
Some of the defense contractors that use Exostar’s collaboration tool include Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Airbus and Huntington Ingalls Industries.
