A Lockheed Martin-built F-35 aircraft launched an MBDA-made guided air-to-air missile during flight and firing trials that were held at two military bases in Maryland and California.
Integrated teams from Lockheed, MBDA, BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman took part in the development tests for the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile system, MBDA said Wednesday.
The tests marked the first time a British-designed, non-U.S. missile has been fired from an F-35 jet.
MBDA is contracted to supply ASRAAM missiles for the U.K.’s F-35s and the trials were part of ongoing efforts to integrate the missile onto the fighter aircraft.
The company also secured a contract to produce replenishment ASRAAM missiles for the British air force’s Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.
F-35 Jet Fires MBDA-Built Missile in Flight Test
