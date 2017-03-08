The Defense Department has awarded FLIR Systems a potential $54.2 million delivery order to supply 50 sets of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear dismounted reconnaissance toolkits to the U.S. Army.
The order is part of DoD’s five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that seeks to support the DR-SKO program of record of the joint program executive office for chemical and biological defense, the company said Tuesday.
FLIR will deliver the CBRN DR-SKO platforms through the second quarter of 2018.
The firm produces CBRN DR-SKO systems at its Elkridge, Maryland-based facility and has supplied more than 100 CBRN DR-SKO systems to DoD since it secured the IDIQ contract in December 2014.
FLIR to Supply CBRN Dismounted Reconnaissance Kits to Army Under $54M Delivery Order
