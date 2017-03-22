Frost & Sullivan has predicted the Defense Department Foreign Military Sales market to grow at a 3.4 percent compound annual growth rate through 2021 because of a need to update equipment and address tensions in South China seas and the Middle East.
The research organization said Monday the “DoD Foreign Military Sales Market, Forecast to 2021” report discovered that the most requested and delivered systems in the FMS program cover ground-based air defense, fighter aircraft and tactical vehicle systems.
The report added that other regional developments around the world will impact the DoD FMS market such as aircraft and air defense purchases from the Pacific region, increased defense spending in Eastern Europe, FMS market growth in Africa and a demand for air and ground forces in Near East and South Asia.
Michael Blades, a senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan’s aerospace and defense unit, suggested defense companies to reconfigure the FMS program to align with long-term equipment and service deliveries as well as foster synergistic partnerships with other economies.
Frost & Sullivan: DoD Foreign Military Sales Market to Grow at 3.4% CAGR through 2021
