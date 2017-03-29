GENBAND and Polycom have expanded their unified communications offerings with Defense Department-approved voice and video communications platforms.
GENBAND said Tuesday its Application Server was added to the DoD Information Network’s Approved Products List as an Enterprise Session Controller, which authorizes the platform to support enterprise-wide DoD deployments in the cloud.
Polycom also added its RealPresence Collaboration Server and RealPresence Trio communications platforms to DoDIN APL.
The two companies achieved Joint Interoperability Test Command certification from the Defense Information Systems Agency in 2016 to offer Application Server and Polycom’s VVX voice and video portfolio as a joint offering for U.S. military networks.
Polycom’s RealPresence Collaboration Server is designed to support multi-party video, voice and content collaboration while RealPresence Trio works to integrate Polycom’s voice quality with personal content sharing and business-class videoconferencing.
GENBAND’s software-based Application Server works to provide carrier-grade voice and video services to IP telephones, media processing and video conferencing devices.
GENBAND, Polycom Expand DoD Unified Comms Offerings
