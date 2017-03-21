General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has landed a two-year, $12.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to fabricate installation kits for the Block 5 configuration of the service branch’s MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Defense Department said Monday that GA-ASI will produce 10 each of MQ-9 Block 5 extended-range, Barrett Asymmetric Digital Datalink Computer and VORTEX installation kits.
GA-ASI will also install the kits onto the aircraft as well as verify and finalize the Installation Kit Interactive Electronic Technical Manual kit documentation under the sole-source contract.
The Air Force obligated $9.7 million in fiscal 2017 procurement funds at the time of award.
Work will occur through March 20, 2019, at GA-ASI’s facility in Poway, California.
MQ-9 UAVs have also been adopted by the Department of Homeland Security and NASA as well as support air forces of the U.S., U.K., France, Italy and Spain, according to General Atomics.
General Atomics Subsidiary to Produce MQ-9 Block 5 Installation Kits for Air Force
