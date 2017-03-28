General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has secured a $39.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to build a ground control station for the company-built Predator unmanned aircraft system.
GA-ASI is scheduled to complete work by March 25, 2019, the Defense Departmentsaid Monday.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate the full amount of the modification at the time of award from fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement funds.
General Atomics to Build UAS Ground Control Station for Air Force
Poway, California-based GA-ASI manufactures remotely piloted aircraft systems, radars and electro-optic platforms.