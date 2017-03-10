General Atomics Unveils Railgun Pulsed Power Container

General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business has developed a pulsed power container designed to provide twice the energy density of current railgun pulsed power platforms.
The High Energy Pulsed Power Container is equipped with HEPP modules that work to supply energy content of more than 415 kilojoules per module, General Atomics said Thursday.
The company added the system can work to lessen the number of pulsed power containers required to deploy projectiles or hybrid missiles from railguns.
General Atomics funded the development of HEPPC for a multi-mission medium range railgun weapons system built to integrate pulsed power, launcher, hybrid missile and fire control technologies.
Nick Bucci, vice president of missile defense and space systems at General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems unit, said the company has provided pulsed power for the U.S. Navy‘s railgun program over the past decade.
Bucci added HEPPC breaks the company’s own energy density record and works to provide flexibility for ship and land-based installations and maneuverability for mobile platforms.
