Orbital ATK has secured a contract modification from General Dynamics‘ ordnance and tactical systems business to supply visible and infrared illuminating flares for Hydra-70 rockets.
The follow-on order is meant to address the U.S. government’s requirement for M257 and M278 rocket warheads that work to provide tactical illumination in visible and infrared spectra, Orbital ATK said Tuesday.
General Dynamics awarded Orbital ATK a contract in January 2016 for the initial production and first article test of the flares.
Orbital ATK noted its warheads are designed to be launched from multiple rotary and fixed-wing aircraft platforms such as the U.S. Army‘s Apache helicopters, the U.S. Marine Corps‘ Cobra attack helicopters and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon.
General Dynamics Orders Rocket Illuminating Flares From Orbital ATK
