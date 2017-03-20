Govini’s Matt Hummer: Trump’s FY 2018 Budget Request May Spur GovCon Firms to Offer Tech as a Service

Govini analyst Matt Hummer has said President Donald Trump’s $1.1 trillion budget request for fiscal year 2018 might offer an opportunity for federal contractors to directly sell their technology platforms as a service to the government, Nextgov reported Friday.
Hummer told Nextgov the federal government is likely to “outsource” technology support services as the Trump administration works to slash government spending and workforce through the elimination of duplicative initiatives, Mohana Ravindranath wrote.
“What we’re talking about is a massive transition in the way things are bought and provided,” he said.
The White House’s budget proposal for FY 2017 would allocate $11 million for a data analytics initiative that seeks to collect and analyze data for immigration enforcement activities, Hummer noted.
He said such a move indicates that the Trump administration might be keen to implement the analytics-as-a-service model, the report added.
