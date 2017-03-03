Symantec has launched a venture capital business in a push to help startup companies accelerate the introduction of new technology platforms to the cybersecurity market.
Symantec Ventures will offer entrepreneurs access to the firm’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform and Digital Safety Platform, artificial intelligence expertise, go-to-market resources and civilian threat intelligence network, the company said Thursday.
Greg Clark, CEO of Symantec, said the new business aims to help catalyze innovation in cyberspace.
“For example, a new algorithmic approach to anomaly detection can be built on top of our endpoint platform or run on top of our network and cloud security drive train,” Clark added.
The company noted the threat intelligence data it gathers may help professionals to validate or debug artificial intelligence and machine learning methods.
Symantec Ventures seeks to build upon the company’s previous investment in mobile application security technology developer Appthority and sponsor innovation contests or hackathons for startup and academic entities.
Greg Clark: Symantec’s New Venture Capital Arm to Focus on Cybersecurity Tech
