The General Services Administration has asked industry to provide feedback on the new special item number for continuous diagnostics and mitigation platforms to be offered under IT Schedule 70.
GSA said in a FedBizOpps notice published Wednesday the proposed SIN seeks to create a government-wide contracting platform for the continuous delivery of CDM products, develop a list of approved CDM tools and classify 15 tool functional areas into five new subcategories in order to streamline requirements for CDM tools.
The agency also wants information on how vendors offer CDM products on IT Schedule 70 and will accept responses through April 5.
The new request for information comes weeks after GSA and the Department of Homeland Security issued an RFI that aims to identify GSA Alliant Small Business governmentwide acquisition contract holders that have potential to provide CDM services as the $6 billion blanket purchase agreement for the CDM program approaches expiration in August 2018.
GSA Seeks Feedback on Proposed IT Schedule 70 Special Item Number for CDM Products
