Harris and Esri have signed a five-year enterprise agreement with the goal to help federal agency programs gain access to commercial imagery from small satellites, open data sources and unmanned aerial system platforms.
Both companies aim to create geospatial intelligence data production applications and tools for federal customers to analyze data and imagery, Esri said Thursday.
Harris’ space and intelligence systems business will have access to Esri-made software platforms as pat of the agreement.
“We are looking forward to continuing this partnership, especially now that we have the opportunity to further align our geospatial technology with Esri’s [geographic information system] platform,” Stuart Blundell, director of strategy at Harris’ geospatial solutions business.
Harris has also become a Platinum Tier partner under a program designed to help Esri partner organizations leverage the ArcGIS platform in efforts to address business challenges.
“The five-year enterprise agreement and Platinum partnership with Esri will be a boon to our ongoing mission of modernizing geospatial data production services for federal agencies,” Blundell added.
Harris, Esri Forge Imagery Analytics Partnership for Federal Clients; Stuart Blundell Comments
