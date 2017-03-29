Harris has completed delivery milestones and helped meet cost-saving goals under an avionics production program that supports Lockheed Martin-built F-35 fighter aircraft.
Harris said Tuesday it collaborated with industry partners to ship more than 780,000 items such as vibration isolated and liquid cooled avionics racks, power supplies, network interface units and phased array antennas for the F-35 program on schedule nearly 99.8 percent of the time.

The company also produced and delivered modular components, common parts, datalinks, lightweight pneumatic carriage and release racks that aid the F-35’s fiber optic data communication and low observable profile.
“We value our long-standing partnership with the F-35 program team providing engineering and supply-chain excellence,” said Ed Zoiss, president of Harris’ electronic systems business.
Harris Reaches F-35 Avionics Delivery Milestone; Ed Zoiss Comments
