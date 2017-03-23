Harris to Resell Avtec Dispatch Console System in North America

Harris‘ public safety and professional communications business has agreed to resell Avtec’s dispatch console system in the North American market as part of a strategic partnership agreement.
Avtec said Wednesday the agreement gives Harris an opportunity to offer Scout consoles to public safety, energy, government and industry customers throughout the continent.
Michael Ridge, Avtec director of strategic partnerships, said Scout works to support legacy analog and digital mobile radios that operate on the same network.
Scout is built on open standards and designed to accommodate integration of technologies such as GPS data, automatic vehicle location, mapping and texting.
Harris’ EnableLocation application leverages Avtec’s Scout console technology to provide radio over internet protocol connectivity through trunked networks, Avtec noted.
