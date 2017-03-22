John Loughlin, director of business insights at HighPoint Global, has said government agencies should implement a “balanced scorecard” to measure performance in their efforts to build up citizen experience and satisfaction with government services.
Loughlin wrote in a Federal News Radio commentary piece published Monday that such a scorecard works to divide “critical performance measures” that include customer experience, production, cost, quality and people development.
He called on agency leaders to consider each component of the scorecard when it comes to assessing their agencies’ citizen experience performance.
Loughlin also cited various sources of data that comprise the scorecard’s components and those include citizen surveys, web analytic data, customer relationship management platforms, employee feedback, operational data and social media monitoring.
“The makeup of the data is just as strategic as the scorecard itself; internal performance measures should be considered alongside external performance measures, or how citizens feel about the services being provided,” Loughlin wrote.
He also urged agencies to conduct a root cause analysis in addition to gathering feedback in order to determine potential approaches to address issues related to citizen satisfaction.
HighPoint Global's John Loughlin: Agencies Need 'Balanced Scorecard' to Measure Citizen Experience Performance
