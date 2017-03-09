A Huntington Ingalls Industries division has received a contract to continue to provide acquisition technical support services to the Defense Department’s joint program executive office for chemical and biological defense.
HII’s technical solutions division secured four procurement technical support task orders under JPEO-CBD’s Omnibus Program, Engineering and Technical Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, HII said Tuesday.
HII Technical Solutions’ integrated mission solutions group will perform work through February 2019.
HII established its Technical Solutions division in December after it completed the acquisition of Huntsville, Alabama-based government services contractor Camber Corp. for approximately $380 million.
JPEO-CBD works to provide acquisition, lifecycle, research and development support for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear medical countermeasure and defense equipment for the Air Force, Navy and other service branches.
HII Division Lands Chem-Bio Defense Acquisition Technical Support Contract
