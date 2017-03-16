Honeywell to Help Implement Energy Efficiency Systems at Los Angeles AF Base

The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army have partnered with Honeywell to implement renewable energy measures and energy efficiency improvements at Los Angeles Air Force Base as part of a 23-year energy savings performance contract.
Honeywell said it will install 3,400 rooftop solar photovoltaic modules designed to generate approximately 1,275 kilowatts of power in four buildings at the military base under the $11 million modernization project.
The company will also update existing lighting fixtures, install rooftop air conditioning units, integrate smart irrigation controls at Fort MacArthur and add a solar reflective window film at seven buildings within the Los Angeles AF Base.
“Performance contracts are viable tools for addressing infrastructure issues in often tough budgetary environments so bases can continue to operate at the highest possible level,” said John Rajchert, president of Honeywell’s building solutions business.
The project aims to cut energy consumption at Los Angeles AF Base by 17 percent a year and help the installation save $800,000 in annual energy costs during the contract period.
