General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has partnered with Hughes Network Systems to update the satellite communications system of the Predator B remotely piloted aircraft.
Hughes said Monday it will provide customized airborne modems for Predator B’s SkyGuardian variant as part of a contract with General Atomics.
The broadband satellite technology company designed its Hughes HM series modems to increase data transfer rates as well as secure communications in complex environments.
Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of Hughes’ defense and intelligence and systems division, said HM series modems also work to aid beyond-line-of-sight communications.
SkyGuardian is designed to meet NATO and U.K. airworthiness requirements and support integration into segregated and non-segregated civil airspace operations worldwide.
General Atomics aims to achieve initial European certification for SkyGuardian this year, Hughes noted.
Hughes to Provide Satcom Support for General Atomics’ Predator B RPA; Rick Lober Comments
General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has partnered with Hughes Network Systems to update the satellite communications system of the Predator B remotely piloted aircraft.
Hughes said Monday it will provide customized airborne modems for Predator B’s SkyGuardian variant as part of a contract with General Atomics.
The broadband satellite technology company designed its Hughes HM series modems to increase data transfer rates as well as secure communications in complex environments.
Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of Hughes’ defense and intelligence and systems division, said HM series modems also work to aid beyond-line-of-sight communications.
SkyGuardian is designed to meet NATO and U.K. airworthiness requirements and support integration into segregated and non-segregated civil airspace operations worldwide.
General Atomics aims to achieve initial European certification for SkyGuardian this year, Hughes noted.