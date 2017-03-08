Hughes Unveils Satellite Service for Distributed Organizations

Hughes Network Systems has unveiled a high-throughput satellite service offering designed for large government or business organizations.
The Hughes HTS service offers a download speed of up to 50 megabits per second, an upload capacity of 5 Mbps and a range of data usage allowances, the company said Tuesday.
The service works to help enterprises provide connectivity to branch sites or back up their ethernet access, Hughes added.
Mike Cook, senior vice president of Hughes’ North American arm, said the company introduced HTS to provide broadband connectivity for enterprise customers across U.S.
HTS is part of the HughesON line of managed services for large distributed organizations, the company noted.
The new service utilizes the EchoStar XIX broadband satellite connected to 138 spot beams within the continental U.S., Alaska, Canada and Central America.
