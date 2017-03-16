IBM’s Dan Chenok has said the federal government should implement several strategies to facilitate the adoption of novel technology platforms and processes, transform the way it delivers services to citizens and reduce costs.
Chenok, executive director of the IBM Center for the Business of Government, wrote in an FCW article published Tuesday that those strategies include investment in modern technology, optimization of processes and efforts to build up government decision-making processes and resource management.
He noted that improvement in resource management could be done through shared services and prevention of fraud and improper payments, while changes to government decision making could be achieved through adoption of cognitive computing and analytics tools.
Chenok also called on government to invest in modern technologies across the areas of mobile, internet of things and cybersecurity as well as optimize processes through energy use and supply chain acquisition.
The implementation of such strategies detailed in the Transforming Government Through Technology report could help the government reduce $1.1 trillion in costs over a 10-year period, he wrote.
IBM’s Dan Chenok: Govt Should Invest in Modern Tech to Transform Service Delivery
IBM’s Dan Chenok has said the federal government should implement several strategies to facilitate the adoption of novel technology platforms and processes, transform the way it delivers services to citizens and reduce costs.
Chenok, executive director of the IBM Center for the Business of Government, wrote in an FCW article published Tuesday that those strategies include investment in modern technology, optimization of processes and efforts to build up government decision-making processes and resource management.
He noted that improvement in resource management could be done through shared services and prevention of fraud and improper payments, while changes to government decision making could be achieved through adoption of cognitive computing and analytics tools.
Chenok also called on government to invest in modern technologies across the areas of mobile, internet of things and cybersecurity as well as optimize processes through energy use and supply chain acquisition.
The implementation of such strategies detailed in the Transforming Government Through Technology report could help the government reduce $1.1 trillion in costs over a 10-year period, he wrote.