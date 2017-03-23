InquisIT has secured a five-year, $17.1 million contract to provide information technology management support for a U.S. Agriculture Department organization that works to protect the health of plant and animal resources.
The company said Wednesday it will support hardware, software and systems at USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service under the firm-fixed-price contract.
Mike McDermott, president of InquisIT, said the company aims to help APHIS manage the efficiency of the agency’s IT systems.
Tasks under the contract will include system administration, network security, video, telecommunications, voice over internet protocol and telephony and cybersecurity engineering.
InquisIT to Help USDA-APHIS Manage IT Systems; Mike McDermott Comments
