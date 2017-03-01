Jacobs Engineering Group has secured a potential $39 million task order contract from the General Services Administration to provide logistics services at Camp Lejeune and Camp Pendleton in support of a U.S. Marine Corps training regiment.
The company said Wednesday the task order covers weapons system sustainment, material management, supply administration, warehouse operations and transportation support to the Marine Corps Special Operations Command Raiders.
Darren Kraabel, senior vice president for aerospace and technology at Jacobs, said the award serves to build on the company’s growth strategy for the weapons system sustainment market.
Other services included under the task order are maintenance support and the management of communications-electronics, motor transport, engineering ordnance, facilities and deployable assets at the two MARSOC Raider locations.
Jacobs received a separate contract in February to support the tactical communications training program of MARSOC.
The Raider regiment provides combat skills training and advisory support to foreign military forces in efforts to develop their tactical functions.
Jacobs Secures GSA Task Order for Logistics Support to USMC Training Regiment; Darren Kraabel Comments
