U.S. Army Europe‘s Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine has selected Janus Global Operations to carry out an $8.4 million unexploded ordnance clearance project in Yavoriv, Ukraine.
Janus said Friday it aims to dispose of explosives, munitions and other hazardous materials within a nearly seven-square-mile area at the Yavoriv International Peacekeeping and Security Center training range.
U.S. military personnel conduct various training exercises at the IPSC and will continue to train at the facility along with other NATO and Ukrainian military forces until at least 2020, the company noted.
The UXO cleanup project is scheduled to begin in April and will run through January 2018.
Janus said it will assign approximately 150 employees to range clearance tasks under the project.
During 2016, Janus destroyed or recovered more than 440,000 landmines and other unexploded ordnance items discovered through various projects performed in multiple countries and conflict areas.
JGO provides safety and environmental remediation services at military training sites to help mitigate potential threats such as landmines, improvised explosive devices, munitions, projectiles and other unexploded ordnance materials.
Janus Selected for Unexploded Ordnance Cleanup Project in Yavoriv, Ukraine
