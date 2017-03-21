Jive Software has obtained “in-process” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based enterprise collaboration platform.
NASA sponsors Jive’s efforts to complete and secure FedRAMP certification later this year for the collaboration tool, the company said Monday.
The company’s collaboration platform will feature a key-based encryption, restricted production access, disaster recovery tools and a FedRAMP-certified cloud infrastructure hosted on the Amazon Web Services-built GovCloud platform.
Jive has begun the independent testing phase for its product offering in partnership with a third-party assessment organization.
The firm’s collaboration tool complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and other standards and is used by the U.S. Army, NASA and other federal agencies.
Jive Software Gets FedRAMP ‘In-Process’ Status for Collaboration Platform
