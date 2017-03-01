Tim Solms
Tim Solms, vice president for U.S. federal business and managing director of worldwide government at Juniper Networks, has said the Defense Department should implement automation and software-defined networking efforts as it works to consolidate data centers.
Solms wrote in a commentary for Federal News Radio published Monday that the adoption of SDN and automation seeks to help agencies build up their security posture and “leverage machine learning” to identify potential cyber threats to networks.
He noted that SDN works to facilitate data center consolidation through the implementation of “multiple virtual overlay networks” that are linked to various cloud applications.
“These overlay networks isolate the communication paths so that, for example, traffic from warfighters and defense media don’t cross, even though these cloud applications are running in a single infrastructure,” Solms said.
He added the integration of SDN and automation with data center consolidation efforts could facilitate innovation through partnerships between DoD and vendors as well as help the department retain and attract talent.
Juniper’s Tim Solms: DoD Should Integrate Automation, SDN With Data Center Consolidation
Tim Solms
Tim Solms, vice president for U.S. federal business and managing director of worldwide government at Juniper Networks, has said the Defense Department should implement automation and software-defined networking efforts as it works to consolidate data centers.
Solms wrote in a commentary for Federal News Radio published Monday that the adoption of SDN and automation seeks to help agencies build up their security posture and “leverage machine learning” to identify potential cyber threats to networks.
He noted that SDN works to facilitate data center consolidation through the implementation of “multiple virtual overlay networks” that are linked to various cloud applications.
“These overlay networks isolate the communication paths so that, for example, traffic from warfighters and defense media don’t cross, even though these cloud applications are running in a single infrastructure,” Solms said.
He added the integration of SDN and automation with data center consolidation efforts could facilitate innovation through partnerships between DoD and vendors as well as help the department retain and attract talent.