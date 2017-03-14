Kay and Associates Gets NASA Aerospace Ground Equipment Support Contract

Kay and Associates has secured a potential $54.9 million contract to support aerospace ground equipment and provide logistics services at NASA‘s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California.
NASA said Tuesday the contract has a one-month phase-in period, two base years, three one-year options and an additional six-month extension.
Work will include emergency and routine aircraft maintenance and mission, aircraft batteries, proof load testing, fuel delivery, fueling, equipment training and painting, nitrogen servicing, fire extinguisher inspection, aircraft static display inspection, ramp sweeping and life support services.
The company will also help the space agency manage transportation, fleet, supplies, personal property, controlled equipment and records as well as process purchase requests and sustain aircraft at the Armstrong facility.
