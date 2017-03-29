DHS Taps Kiana Analytics to Update CBP Passenger Screening Tech

Kiana Analytics has been awarded a $179,800 contract by the Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate to update the passenger screening technology of the Customs and Border Protection agency.
DHS said Tuesday the company will use its real-time location and analytics platforms to help CBP process more than a million travelers that arrive in the country via air, land and sea daily.
The contract was awarded through an “other transaction” solicitation under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program that seeks non-traditional partners who can provide systems designed to address homeland security challenges.
DHS issued a solicitation notice on the FedBizOpps website in July 2016 to identify potential partners that can help CBP accelerate the process for screening foreign visitors who enter U.S. ports of entry.
“The SVIP is all about helping innovative start-ups adapt their technology development in support of the homeland security mission,” said Robert Griffin, acting undersecretary for science and technology at DHS.
