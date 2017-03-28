A Kongsberg subsidiary produced the geospatial and display components of a combat management system that Lockheed Martin built and delivered to New Zealand’s navy.
Lockheed’s Canadian arm deployed the CMS 330 Combat Management System to a maritime warfare training center in Devonport, New Zealand, as part of the country’s Anzac frigate system modernization effort, Kongsberg said Monday.
Kongsberg noted the CMS 330 was originally developed to support Canada’s Halifax-class frigates and modified later to address frigate system requirements of the New Zealand navy.
Ranald McGillis, president of Kongsberg’s geospatial business, said the company also supported Lockheed’s efforts to develop the Aegis platform for the U.S. Navy and the Halifax CMS for the Canadian navy.
Rosemary Chapdelaine, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada‘s rotary and mission systems unit, noted the ANZAC combat system trainer represents a generational shift in training capacities and offers a synthetic environment that can simulate real world conditions.
Kongsberg’s geospatial business is headquartered in Ottawa and develops mapping, geospatial visualization and situational awareness software products for air traffic control, air defense and command and control equipment.
Kongsberg Built Geospatial Components for New Zealand’s Combat System Trainer
