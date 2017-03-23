A team composed of Kongsberg, Milrem and QinetiQ North America will introduce a jointly developed remotely operated robotic fire support and force protection system at the 2017 Ground Robotics Capabilities Conference and Exhibition in Springfield, Virginia.
The system comprises Milrem’s THeMIS modular unmanned ground vehicle equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric drive, Kongsberg’s PROTECTOR remote weapon station and QinetiQ NA’s UGV control system, Milrem said Wednesday.
Themis is designed with an open architecture that will work to help customers reconfigure reconfigure the platform based on combat missions.
In October 2016, the partnership introduced the Titan UGV offering for use in dismounted troop support operations.
The vehicle is also built with QNA’s Tactical Robot Controller and Robotic Applique Kit, Milrem noted.
Milrem added it currently develops technologies intended to help military personnel apply unmanned ground systems to tactical manned-unmanned teaming efforts.
The Digital Infantry Battlefield Solution program also seeks to offer recommendations for military doctrine on the use of robot systems.
Kongsberg-Milrem-QinetiQ NA Alliance Develops Robotic Fire Support & Force Protection System
A team composed of Kongsberg, Milrem and QinetiQ North America will introduce a jointly developed remotely operated robotic fire support and force protection system at the 2017 Ground Robotics Capabilities Conference and Exhibition in Springfield, Virginia.
The system comprises Milrem’s THeMIS modular unmanned ground vehicle equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric drive, Kongsberg’s PROTECTOR remote weapon station and QinetiQ NA’s UGV control system, Milrem said Wednesday.
Themis is designed with an open architecture that will work to help customers reconfigure reconfigure the platform based on combat missions.
In October 2016, the partnership introduced the Titan UGV offering for use in dismounted troop support operations.
The vehicle is also built with QNA’s Tactical Robot Controller and Robotic Applique Kit, Milrem noted.
Milrem added it currently develops technologies intended to help military personnel apply unmanned ground systems to tactical manned-unmanned teaming efforts.
The Digital Infantry Battlefield Solution program also seeks to offer recommendations for military doctrine on the use of robot systems.