Leidos has unveiled a service that will allow aircraft pilots to automatically receive notifications of unmanned aircraft systems operations in an effort to help maintain safety in national airspace.
The UAS Notification Service aims to prevent the overlap of commercial UAS and military aircraft operations through a process called deconfliction, Leidos said Thursday.
The company added its web-based service is designed to collate UAS operators’ flight plans and notify concerned military personnel as well as general aviation pilots who will fly aircraft in the same areas as UAS.
The notification service is being tested under the Federal Aviation Administration‘s UAS Pathfinder Program with railroad operator Burlington Northern Santa Fe, which aims to explore concepts for beyond visual line-of-sight UAS operations.
Leidos’ service has begun incremental implementation and currently supports UAS operations over sections of railroads in New Mexico.
The company looks to expand the notification service to assist other UAS operators in the near future.
Leidos Introduces UAS Safety Notification Service to Support Airspace Safety
