Lockheed Martin‘s Canadian arm has shipped and opened a combat system trainer for New Zealand’s navy as part of a program to update the systems of its ANZAC-class frigates.
The company said Tuesday it delivered the ANZAC combat systems trainer to the Maritime Warfare Training Center located at a naval base in Devonport, New Zealand.
Rear Adm. John Martin, chief of the New Zealand navy, said the system is designed to help the service branch prepare sailors for the arrival of modernized frigates.
The shipment also marks the first international delivery of the CMS 330 combat management system by Lockheed’s Canadian subsidiary, the company noted.
The business originally developed CMS 330 for Canada’s defense department and then reconfigured the system for the New Zealand’s navy.
Canada picked Lockheed to be the command and surveillance integrator for the country’s fleet of Arctic/Offshore patrol ships.
The company has also been pre-qualified to participate in the upcoming Canadian surface combatant program.
Lockheed Hands Frigate Combat System Trainer to New Zealand’s Navy
