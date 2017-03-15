The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a five-year, $68 million basic ordering agreement to engineer and provide logistics support for Mk 92 fire control systems.
The Defense Department said Tuesday the agreement covers equipment changes, repairs, and overhauls; engineering and field service; computer programming; documentation development and engineering services.
Support services under the BOA will aid the U.S. Coast Guard and foreign navies through foreign military sales cases, DoD added.
Work will occur at a company facility in Moorestown, New Jersey and various locations inside and outside the U.S. through March 2022.
Mk 92 is designed to provide gun and missile control against air and surface targets for FFG 7 class frigates and other surface combatants.
Lockheed to Engineer Fire Control Systems Under $68M Navy Basic Ordering Agreement
