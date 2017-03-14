Lockheed Updates Airborne Testbed to Boost Intell Processing Capacity; Rob Smith Comments

Lockheed Martin has updated a manned airborne testbed the company built to help customers experiment with a range of sensors, technologies and systems designed for contingency operations.
The company said said Monday it reconfigured the Airborne Multi-INT Lab in an effort to increase the platform’s capacity to process and transform data into decision-making support intelligence.
AML now employs an updated on-board processing system designed to collect and correlate disparate sensor data types as well as an autonomous sensor control mode that works to coordinate operations between multiple onboard sensors of the testbed, Lockheed noted.
The testbed is also equipped with a cognitive processing tool, sensors and communications apertures, an open architecture that offers sensor interchangeability capacity, four onboard workstations and computing systems that can support different commercial operating systems.
“Getting the right intelligence to those who need it is critical for any mission to succeed,” said Rob Smith, vice president of Lockheed’s C4ISR business unit.
Smith added that AML has helped expedite the delivery of various technology platforms and mitigate potential risks of technologies to the company’s customers.
