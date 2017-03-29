MBDA to Support France-UK Missile Tech Development Effort

The governments of France and the U.K. have agreed to invest approximately $53.9 million each to collaborate on the development of future missile technologies and long-range weapons with MBDA.
The British government said Tuesday the Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon program will commence with a three-year concept phase that aims to replace, update or create weapons for the countries’ naval and air forces.
“[The] U.K. is committed to European security and we will continue to collaborate on joint defense programs across the continent,” said Harriett Baldwin, U.K. minister of defense procurement.
Laurent Collet-Billon, France’s minister of defense procurement, signed the weapons development agreement with Baldwin and noted that the program will work to deliver successors to the Harpoon, SCALP and Storm Shadow missile technologies by the 2030s.
Both countries will share access to national technology resources, trials and test facilities as part of the collaborative effort that builds on the Lancaster House Treaty of 2010 and other partnership programs.
The U.K. government said the two countries conduct joint missile technology research, align plans for the Future Air-to-Surface Guided Weapon system and work to modernize missile systems.
France’s defense procurement and technology agency will place the contract with MBDA to support FC/ASW.
