MBDA Unveils New Short Range Air Defense System
MBDA has introduced a short range air defense system offering that is built upon a remotely controlled turret.
The company said Tuesday its Mistral ATLAS-RC platform is designed to integrate with light armored vehicles such as the Spanish army’s URO VAMTAC ST5 and equipped with a pair of Mistral missiles and a thermal sight technology.
The system also works to protect military users with its remote functions and the platform’s motorized turret also provides a 360-degree coverage area for tactical operations.
MBDA noted that Mistral missiles are built with a full imaging infrared seeker that offers resistance to IR countermeasures and helps operators engage low IR signature targets.
The company’s Spanish arm seeks to develop, manufacture and support the Atlas-RC system in a bid to help address Spain’s requirements to update its military’s current Mistral launchers.