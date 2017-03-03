McMurdo to Help UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency Update Search-and-Rescue Satellite Tech

Orolia‘s McMurdo subsidiary has received a four-year contract from the U.K.’s maritime and coastguard agency to support upgrade work on a satellite technology designed for search-and-rescue missions.
McMurdo said Thursday it will install local user terminals for MCA’s Medium-altitude Earth Orbit Search and Rescue satellites and update ground stations that operate on geostationary and low-Earth orbiting SAR satellites.
The company will also deliver a new mission control center that will serve as the agency’s central control system for routing collected distress signals to appropriate rescue coordination centers.
Chris Loizou, chief business development officer at Orolia, said the nationwide satellite system modernization mission will look to offer unparalleled precision, timing and decision support data for U.K.’s search and rescue teams.
The contract includes a one-year installation and training period followed by an additional three-year service and support period.
McMurdo will conduct system design and development efforts at Orolia’s MEOSAR engineering center in Washington and provide local deployment and support work through the unit’s facility in Portsmouth, England
