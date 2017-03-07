Microsoft has added two big data and visualization tools to the company’s Azure Government cloud platform.
Tom Keane, a Microsoft general manager, wrote in a blog post published Monday the HDInsight and Power BI offerings are designed to help government agencies manage, analyze and visualize huge quantities of data in Azure.
He said HDInsight works to help users build data and machine learning applications that operate on Apache Spark and Hadoop.
The cloud offering is also designed to deploy a big data analysis cluster in minutes; support real time streaming and processing of large data sets; and build machine learning and intelligent applications.
Power BI works to support data aggregation and visualization through live dashboards and interactive reports.
Keane added Power BI is designed to provide users a single view of critical data; intuitive report authoring; and a 360-degree view of organization data on mobile devices.
Azure Government now also includes cognitive services such as audio and text translation as well as facial and emotion recognition, Keane said.
Microsoft Adds Big Data, Analytics, Visualization Tools to Azure Govt Cloud
Microsoft has added two big data and visualization tools to the company’s Azure Government cloud platform.
Tom Keane, a Microsoft general manager, wrote in a blog post published Monday the HDInsight and Power BI offerings are designed to help government agencies manage, analyze and visualize huge quantities of data in Azure.
He said HDInsight works to help users build data and machine learning applications that operate on Apache Spark and Hadoop.
The cloud offering is also designed to deploy a big data analysis cluster in minutes; support real time streaming and processing of large data sets; and build machine learning and intelligent applications.
Power BI works to support data aggregation and visualization through live dashboards and interactive reports.
Keane added Power BI is designed to provide users a single view of critical data; intuitive report authoring; and a 360-degree view of organization data on mobile devices.
Azure Government now also includes cognitive services such as audio and text translation as well as facial and emotion recognition, Keane said.