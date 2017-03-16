The Department of Veterans Affairs has granted authority-to-operate certification to Microsoft‘s Azure Government cloud platform through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Microsoft said Wednesday the FedRAMP High ATO designation confirms that Azure meets security standards needed to handle sensitive VA workloads such personally identifiable information and protected health information.
The company also received FedRAMP approval in February to add 12 customer-facing services in Azure Government’s provisional ATO.
The High ATO will permit VA to adopt Microsoft tools such as Azure Web Apps, Application Gateway, Azure Active Directory, Media Services, Power BI, Azure SQL Database and Redis Cache.
The Open Source Electronic Health Record Alliance uses Azure Government to validate VA’s Veterans Information Systems and Technology Architecture, or VistA.
Azure Government also received FedRAMP High provisional ATO from the program’s Joint Authorization Board and the cloud platform currently has 32 FedRAMP-approved services that include infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service offerings, Microsoft noted.
Microsoft Azure Govt Cloud Gets FedRAMP High ATO From VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs has granted authority-to-operate certification to Microsoft‘s Azure Government cloud platform through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Microsoft said Wednesday the FedRAMP High ATO designation confirms that Azure meets security standards needed to handle sensitive VA workloads such personally identifiable information and protected health information.
The company also received FedRAMP approval in February to add 12 customer-facing services in Azure Government’s provisional ATO.
The High ATO will permit VA to adopt Microsoft tools such as Azure Web Apps, Application Gateway, Azure Active Directory, Media Services, Power BI, Azure SQL Database and Redis Cache.
The Open Source Electronic Health Record Alliance uses Azure Government to validate VA’s Veterans Information Systems and Technology Architecture, or VistA.
Azure Government also received FedRAMP High provisional ATO from the program’s Joint Authorization Board and the cloud platform currently has 32 FedRAMP-approved services that include infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service offerings, Microsoft noted.