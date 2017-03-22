Modern Technology Solutions Inc. has secured a five-year, $8 million task order to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and the Missile Defense Agency in efforts to assess kinetic energy weapons designed to counter ballistic missile threats.
MTSI said Tuesday the task order was awarded through the U.S. Navy‘s SeaPort-e contract vehicle and calls for the company to further develop and maintain the Kinetic Warhead Evaluation software code.
KWEval is designed to calculate the direct hit and blast/fragmentation outcomes of missile interceptors engaged in the hypervelocity space.
The platform uses modern software methods to run millions of engagement scenarios on Windows– and Linux-based personal computers, MTSI noted.
The company added that the system will work to help government and industry partners to develop anti-ballistic missile technology for the country’s future weapons systems.
MTSI to Assist Navy, MDA in Kinetic Energy Weapon Evaluation
