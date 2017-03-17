Mythics to Deploy Oracle Products, Services to Virginia’s Public Sector

Mythics has received a contract from Virginia’s information technologies agency to deploy a range of Oracle products and services to various public organizations across the state.
The contract is intended to give participating agencies in Virginia a streamlined acquisition process for Oracle database, applications, support, maintenance, training and professional service offerings, Mythics said Wednesday.
Doug Altamura, executive vice president of state and local government sales at Mythics, said the company aims to help the Commonwealth of Virginia to reduce paperwork, optimize service levels and save money through the procurement vehicle.
Authorized users of the contract include state agencies, counties, cities, towns, state colleges and universities, local school divisions and select private higher education institutions.
VITA provides consolidated technology products and services to Virginia and oversee the state’s technology infrastructure, governance, cybersecurity operations and major information technology projects.
Mythics also secured a potential five-year, $293.2 million contract in early March to help the U.S. Air Force obtain an enterprise-wide license for Oracle software platforms.
Virginia Beach-based Mythics is a systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and a Platinum-level member in Oracle’s partner program.
