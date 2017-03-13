NASA plans to award Deloitte‘s consulting business a sole-source contract to help the agency design and develop a proof of concept for robotic process automation software.
A notice posted Wednesday on FedBizOpps stated the company will support the development of four proof-of-concept processes for NASA Shared Services Center’s future bots-as-a-service platform.
The bots will support processes such as funds distribution, agency funds control, financial management and office of the chief information officer reconciliation, according to the notice.
Deloitte will also mentor NSSC staff on the online management of bots’ work assignments; hold a meeting on bot workforce management; and support NASA’s Innovation Kick Start competition.
Work will occur in Orlando, Florida and Washington, D.C. through Oct. 1, 2017.
NASA Eyes Deloitte for Robotic Process Automation Software Devt Contract
NASA plans to award Deloitte‘s consulting business a sole-source contract to help the agency design and develop a proof of concept for robotic process automation software.
A notice posted Wednesday on FedBizOpps stated the company will support the development of four proof-of-concept processes for NASA Shared Services Center’s future bots-as-a-service platform.
The bots will support processes such as funds distribution, agency funds control, financial management and office of the chief information officer reconciliation, according to the notice.
Deloitte will also mentor NSSC staff on the online management of bots’ work assignments; hold a meeting on bot workforce management; and support NASA’s Innovation Kick Start competition.
Work will occur in Orlando, Florida and Washington, D.C. through Oct. 1, 2017.